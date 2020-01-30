The time is now for Burnsville girls hockey.
The Section 3AA quarterfinals start Feb. 5, and the Blaze will be seeking to end their five straight playoff losses in the first round.
Brackets come out Feb. 2, and will be available at mshsl.org. Burnsville looks to be the No. 3 seed.
The Blaze will end the regular season Feb. 1 at home versus Lakeville North in South Suburban Conference play at 7 p.m.
Burnsville (15-7-2 overall, 9-6-2 in the SSC) earned a 2-0 home win over Farmington Jan. 28 and beat Prior Lake 5-2 Jan. 25 in a pair of league contests.
Apple Valley (19-5) will get the No. 1 seed in the section, while Eastview (16-6-2) looks to be No. 2. Eagan (12-10-2) is likely No. 4.
Other teams in the field include Rosemount (9-14), Park (9-13-1), Lakeville North (6-15-3) and Hastings (5-17).
Semifinal play is Feb. 8 at the site of the higher seed. The title game will be Feb. 12 at Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights.
Burnsville's last section title came in 2014.
In the win over Farmington, junior Maria Widen earned the shutout in goal with 23 saves. Senior Zoe Chadwick scored in the first period for Burnsville, while junior Maddie Mazanec tallied 4:43 into the third period to put her team up two goals.
Sophomore Zoie Dundon finished with two assists.
In beating Prior Lake, junior Emily Howard had a pair of goals for the Blaze. Dundon, sophomore Caitlyn Procko and junior Allie Urlaub each had one goal.
Procko, Dundon, Chadwick and sophomore Olivia Carlson all had an assist. Widen finished with 27 saves in goal.
Burnsville broke a 1-1 game open with three goals in the second period.
Heading into the final regular season game, sophomore Sami Bowlby leads the team in points with 24 (16 goals, 8 assists). Senior Aubrey Nelvin has 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists), followed by sophomore Katie Katzmarek with 19 (11 goals, 8 assists).
Widen has two shutouts on the season with a 1.68 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.