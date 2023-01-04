Golf facilities across all categories in Minnesota reported a decrease in golf rounds over the previous year by an average of 5.4%.
That's what the Minnesota Golf Association's annual facility rounds study concluded, which accurately tracks participation in the state. Unfavorable weather, and not an absolute decline in golfer participation, was considered the most influential factor.
It's the first time in four seasons that rounds were down. For 2022, the decrease in average rounds over the previous record year correlates highly with fewer playable weather days.
According to Mike Malone, owner and operator of The Ridges at Sand Creek, playable weather days at the 18-hole public course in Jordan were down 8.8% from 2021.
The MGA surveyed 358 golf facilities in the state with 106 facilities reporting rounds over the last four years in the following categories:
- Municipal, 43%
- Private, 55.8%
- Public daily fee, 31.3%
- Resort, 40.9%
"As we discovered during the pandemic, golf was one of the few sports or activities that all Minnesotans could safely participate in throughout the summer,” said Tom Ryan, MGA executive director and COO, adding "even though rounds played were down this year compared to last, they are very close to 2020 numbers.
"This is an indicator that interest and enthusiasm in the game remains very high."
MGA members — approximately 83,000 golfers who play at public and private golf clubs around the state — posted about 101,000 fewer rounds in 2022, down 6.2% from 2021.
While wetter-than-normal weather in April and May attributed to the slow start of the season, MGA members posted more rounds in the summer months than the same period last year, up nearly 3.9% for June, July and August of 2022.
Likewise, MGA membership overall saw a slight increase over the previous year, up 0.5%.
"This year's numbers during the heart of the season are an indicator that playing golf continues to check all the boxes: it's played outdoors, and represents both a physically and mentally healthful activity that thousands of kids and their families can participate in together," Ryan explained.
The 106 MGA golf facilities that reported rounds for 2022 was up 8% from 2021.
There are 83,340 youth and adult MGA members in 2022. MGA members posted 909,689 rounds for June, July and August 2022, up 3.89% over the same period in 2021.
The MGA score posting season for handicap purposes begins April 1 and runs through October.