Minnesota Golf

Golf facilities across at the state reported a decrease in golf rounds in 2022 by an average of 5.4% from the previous year.

 File photo

Golf facilities across all categories in Minnesota reported a decrease in golf rounds over the previous year by an average of 5.4%.

That's what the Minnesota Golf Association's annual facility rounds study concluded, which accurately tracks participation in the state. Unfavorable weather, and not an absolute decline in golfer participation, was considered the most influential factor.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events