The Burnsville wrestling team picked up its first two dual wins of the season Dec. 18.
The Blaze went 2-0 at the Edina triangular, beating the host Hornets 37-33 and Richfield 33-30.
The Blaze went into triangular taking fourth out of six teams in the Dave Mauseth Invitational in Kenyon-Wanamingo Dec. 14, finishing with 63 points. Top-ranked Shakopee won the title (215).
Burnsville also competed in an South Suburban Conference triangular at Eagan Dec. 12, falling 80-0 to Shakopee and 57-17 to the host Wildcats. The Blaze were at No. 9 Prior Lake Dec. 19 in league competition, falling 60-18.
Burnsville (2-5 overall, 0-5 in the SSC) will close out 2019 in the Oshkosh on the Water Classic in Wisconsin Dec. 27.
In the win over Edina, the Blaze won four matches by fall. The pins came from junior Josh Loredo at 126, senior Matt Gerner at 152, junior Tristen Larsen at 170 and senior Anthony Webster-Drummer at heavyweight.
Eighth-grader Ayden Ripplinger won 4-0 at 106 for the Blaze, while sophomore Xavier Ripplinger earned a 5-1 decision at 145. Eighth-grader Ivan Concepcion won by forfeit at 113.
Wins against Richfield for came from Concepcion at 113 (forfeit), junior Rodrigo Zaraagoza at 120 (forfeit), Xaiver Ripplinger at 138 (forfeit), Gerner at 145 (12-2), Larson at 160 (technical fall) and Webster-Drummer at heavyweight (fall).
In the loss to Eagan, Ayden Ripplinger won by fall at 106 for the Blaze. Senior Jake Berg won by forfeit at 126 and Loredo won by technical fall at 132.
At the invite, the Blaze's best individual finish was third in which four wrestlers achieved, Ayden Ripplinger (106), Gerner (152), Larsen (160) and Webster-Drummer (heavyweight).
Concepcion wad fourth at 113, as was Xaiver Ripplinger at 138.
Taking fifth for Burnsville were Loredo at 126, ninth-grader Ethan Lutz at 132 and junior Joel Jubert at 220. Eighth-grader Erick Estrada was sixth at 152 for the Blaze.
Against Prior Lake, Loredo won by fall at 126 pounds for Burnsville. Xaiver Ripplinger won 7-5 in overtime at 138, while Larsen earned a decision at 160.