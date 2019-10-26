The Burnsville football team's season ended it where it began.
Second-seeded Mounds View rolled over the seventh-seeded Blaze in first round of the Class 6A playoffs, winning 34-0 at home Oct. 25.
Burnsville (1-8) opened the season with a 24-6 loss at Mounds View en route to a 1-7 regular season. It's the third straight year the Blaze has lost their first playoff game.
The last two seasons have been at been Mounds View, including 17-14 last fall. Burnsville fell 28-12 at Edina in 2017.
In this year's playoff loss to Mounds View, the Blaze fell behind 14-0 after the first quarter and couldn't recover. The Mustangs led 28-0 at the break.
The Blaze struggled to move the ball, averaging just 1.1 yards per rush attempt for a total of 34 yards on the ground. Burnsville threw for just 28 yards and was intercepted four times.
Senior Lucas Volk led Burnsville on the ground with 24 yards on 13 carries. Senior Landon Rocheleau-Schultheis caught one pass for 26 yards.
Burnsville didn't get shutout in the regular season, but was held to seven or fewer points four times. The team was also held scoreless in the first half in six of its nine games.