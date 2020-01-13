The Burnsville wrestling team finished seven for eight at the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Invitational Jan. 11.
The Blaze had eight wrestlers competing and seven placed. Junior Tristen Larson had the highest finish taking fourth at 152 pounds.
Burnsville ended up 11th in the team standings with 47 points. Caledonia-Houston claimed the top spot (156), followed by Maple River (153.5), Winona (152) and Lake City (148.5).
The Blaze (4-5 overall, 0-5 in South Suburban Conference duals) are back on the mat Jan. 16 at home versus Lakeville South in league dual action at 7 p.m. Burnsville is at Rosemount Jan. 24 to take on the Irish and Eastview in SSC duals that start at 5 p.m.
Burnsville's final SSC dual is Feb. 7 at home versus No. 8-ranked Farmington.
At the invite, junior Christian Lopez finished fifth at 132 pounds for Burnsville. Taking sixth were eighth-grader Ayden Ripplinger at 106, junior Rodrigo Zaraagoza at 113 and sophomore Xaiver Ripplinger at 138.
Seniors Matt Gerner was eighth at 145 pounds, as was Joel Joubert at 195.