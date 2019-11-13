Maya Hansen has made a big impact in her first season on the Division I women's soccer field.
The 2019 Burnsville High School graduate helped lead South Dakota State University to the Summit League title and a berth into the NCAA tournament.
Hansen earned Freshmen of the Year honors in the Summit League. She went into the NCAA tournament with seven goals and four assists. Her seven goals were second on the team.
Hansen had an assist in the Jackrabbits' win over Denver in the title game Nov. 9. The game was tied 1-1 through regulation and two overtime periods. South Dakota State won the crown in a penalty-kick shootout (4-2).
Hansen also had an assist in the team's 1-0 win over Oral Roberts in the semifinals Nov. 7.
South Dakota State will take a 15-4-2 overall record into the NCAA tourney to face third-seeded Oklahoma State in the first round Nov. 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Go to ncaa.com/brackets/soccer-women/d1/2019 for complete brackets of the 64-team field.
Hansen, who was selected second team, All-Summit League, finished sixth in the league in goals scored and seventh in points (16).
Hansen was a dominant scorer in her playing days Burnsville. She was selected to the Class AA all-state first team two years in a row by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association.
In her senior year, Hansen led the Blaze with 25 goals while adding five assists. As a junior, she finished with 24 goals and had 11 assists.
Hansen had 12 goals and three assists as a sophomore, too, so in three varsity seasons for Burnsville, she had a remarkable 61 goals and 19 assists and was a three-time All-South Suburban Conference selection.
For more on Hansen and the South Dakota State team, go to gojacks.com.