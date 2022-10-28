Ice Fishing

The 10th annual Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo is set for Nov. 18-20 at the Sport Expo Center in Blaine.

The National Sports Center in Blaine will present the 10th annual Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo Nov. 18-20 at the Sport Expo Center.

The event will give anglers a great opportunity to preview the latest in tackle, electronics, gear, ice houses, snowmobiles and ATV’s just ahead of ice fishing season. An attendance of over 5,000 is expected.

Events