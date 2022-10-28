The National Sports Center in Blaine will present the 10th annual Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo Nov. 18-20 at the Sport Expo Center.
The event will give anglers a great opportunity to preview the latest in tackle, electronics, gear, ice houses, snowmobiles and ATV’s just ahead of ice fishing season. An attendance of over 5,000 is expected.
"This year's Hard Water Expo is shaping up to be one of the best," Expo Sales Director Mike Brodzinski said. "There will be new gear and vendors this year. We will have all the biggest names in the ice fishing industry attending the show to share their tips and tricks, favorite gear and more. With product moving fast, this show gives anglers the opportunity to secure their gear before the season begins."
The seminar schedule offers an all-star line-up of ice fishing seminars from Ice Team pros, Jason Durham, Chris Granrud, Shelly Holland, Scott Merwin, Mike Raetz, Mike Rodger, Scott Seibert and Jim and Maria Stevenson.
Seminars will cover ice fishing basics, lure information, fish specific tips and more. The expo also boasts the largest supply of wheelhouses at any ice fishing show in the U.S.