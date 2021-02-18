Hunters can help reduce the population of light geese through a federally authorized spring conservation harvest that runs through April 30.
Light geese are snow geese, blue-phased snow geese and the smaller Ross’s goose. Harvest regulations can be found on the DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/waterfowl/lightgoose.
The conservation action aims to reduce damage from these geese to fragile ecosystems in Arctic coastal areas and around Hudson Bay.
Licenses
Both members of married couples who want to purchase a combination angling or hunting license in person will need to be present at the sales location starting Feb. 18, when the DNR will begin requiring both spouses to provide and verify their own complete customer records on file to purchase a combination license.
“These changes will bring the DNR into compliance with state and federal laws that require collecting this information for angling or hunting license sales,” said Steve Michaels, licensing program director. “The information helps prevent licenses being sold to people with violations or unpaid fines.”
Customers will continue to pay the same price for combination licenses, which are discounted compared with purchasing two individual licenses.
When purchasing a combination license in person, both spouses must be present, and, if age 21 or older, also must provide their current Minnesota driver’s licenses or identification cards. If both spouses are not present, the person present may purchase their part of the license and their spouse may obtain their license at a later date at no additional charge.
If a spouse does not have a record on file with the DNR, that spouse can create one with their full name, birth date, social security number. If they are a Minnesota resident age 21 or older, they also will need a current Minnesota driver’s license or current Minnesota identification card.
They can create their record anywhere DNR licenses are sold, or call the DNR license center at 877-348-0498 or 651-297-1230 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. New resident customer records for people age 21 and over cannot be created online.