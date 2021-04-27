The Burnsville baseball team looked to be one of the teams to beat last spring in the entire state.
But the Blaze never got the opportunity show off its talent and go for a third Section 3AAA crown in four seasons. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the season for the team's seniors, some of who are now playing Division I and II baseball now.
So what does that mean for Burnsville this spring? It means a lot of new faces around the diamond and many new varsity players who need to adjust quickly to the highest level.
The Blaze opened the season with five straight South Suburban Conference losses, but the team found its first win April 23 with a 5-2 victory at Apple Valley.
Senior Blake Schmeling tossed a complete game, allowing five hits and two unearned runs, while fanning eight. Senior Ethan Voss was 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and a run scored.
Seniors Kade Bowar and Zachary LaMotte each had RBIs for Burnsville, while junior Asher Giese was 1 for 2 with two runs scored.
Voss got varsity time for the Blaze as a sophomore, pitching in the Section 3AAA tournament. He and Bowar were the only two Burnsville players with meaningful time on the varsity in 2019.
Last year's team was ranked No. 1 in the the state in the preseason Max Preps rankings, so having the season canceled was tough.
"I know I can speak for myself and the other seniors who we were very bummed we didn’t get a season last year and we were super excited to play on that caliber of a team," Voss said. "With being preseason ranked No. 1, we had nothing but state championship goals.
"That makes all of us a little more hungry this year," Voss added.
Burnsville opening five losses this spring were to Eastview (4-3), Farmington (10-2), Lakeville North (11-1), Prior Lake (1-0) and Lakeville South (2-1). The Blaze followed the win over Apple Valley with a 5-4 loss to Shakopee April 26.
Voss is not discouraged by the slow start, especially since four losses are by just one run.
"I really like the baseball we have been playing," he said. "We have been on the short end of the stick of some really close ball games, but little by little we make improvements every day.
"Our goal is to win our section and go to state obviously," Voss added. "With our pitching staff and the more we figure out our infield and hitting, I don’t see why we can’t compete with anyone."
Burnsville has 20 regular season games, including 18 in the SSC. The regular season is scheduled to end May 20 at Eagan.
The Section 3AAAA playoffs start the week of May 24.
This year's Class 4A state championship game is slated for June 18 at Target Field in Minneapolis. The dates and venue for the quarterfinals and semifinals are still to be determined.
Arizona next
Meanwhile, Voss has recently committed to playing Division I baseball next year at the University of Arizona. He's looking forward to competing against some of the elite competition in the PAC-10 Conference.
"I’m really excited to get to play for such a great program," Voss said. "Before Arizona, I was committed to junior college program in Missouri, but I made some huge strides this offseason and Arizona and other Division I schools had reached out because of the hard work I have put in over the last winter.
"(Arizona) coach Jay Johnson and pitching coach Nate Yeskie have a great vision for me next year and I’m so excited I get to learn from one of, if not, the best pitching coaches in the country," Voss added.
