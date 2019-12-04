The Burnsville boys hockey program was a team in transition last winter.
Steve Beaulieu was in his first season as coach. The Blaze were coming off their first losing season after 13 straight winning campaigns, and the team had just six seniors.
So Burnsville struggled a little with a second straight losing season, finishing 9-14-3 overall (8-9-1 in the South Suburban Conference). The Blaze's section quarterfinal winning streak of 12 straight victories also ended with a 4-3 playoff loss at Eastview.
"We had many close games last year resulting in a tie or a loss," Beaulieu said. "I thought we should’ve been a team that finished above .500. We needed to find a way to close out those close games. But the team fought through adversity with key injuries at the goalie position and in our top four defensemen."
Burnsville opened this season knocking off a Section 3AA foe, earning a 5-3 home win over Bloomington Jefferson Dec. 3. Senior Tim Urlaub finished with two goals and an assist to lead the way, and senior Joey Anderson had three assists.
Senior Grant Ahcan chipped in a goal and an assist for the Blaze. Seniors Korey Bell and Jayden Glassen also had goals, while junior Jack Holmstrom had an assist.
Senior Evan Wittchow finished with 27 saves in goal.
Ahcan led the Blaze in scoring last year with 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists). Junior Kade Nielsen will also be one to watch on the offensive end. He had 12 goals and 17 assists last year. Urlaub had 10 goals and 9 assists last winter, while Anderson had 7 goals and 6 assists.
Beaulieu said he expects his team to be in the hunt in the SSC as well as Section 3AA. Fourth-ranked Rosemount is the team to beat in both. St. Thomas Academy has won the last three Section 3AA crowns.
Burnsville's last state berth came in 2016, when the team beat the Cadets 7-1 in the section final. To challenge for a state spot this winter, Beaulieu said his team needs to play better defense and "work to give up less shots and scoring opportunities."
The Blaze are at Eagan Dec. 5 in their SSC opener and will be home to Eastivew today in another league game. Both start at 7 p.m., and both teams also Section 3AA squads, along with Apple Valley and Park.
Burnsville is home to Prior Lake Dec. 10 and at Farmington Dec. 14 in league games at 7 and 5 p.m. respectively.
Beaulieu said he hopes to have good scoring depth from the forwards and to continue to have successful special teams.
"We have three of our top four defensemen returning from last season," he said.
"This year’s team has a large senior class" with 17 seniors, Beaulieu added. "We will look to lean on that veteran leadership and be a difficult team to play against by committing to the details of our game defensively. We also need to be better this season at managing close games."
Senior Bennet Botz, Jordan Tompkins and Casey Myers are expected to help anchor the Blaze's defense.
Seniors Sam Rhode and Mitch Drobnick are also back at forward and should help the Blaze's offense.