Jeremy Sherlock

Senior Jeremy Sherlock is back at quarterback for Burnsville this fall as the team hopes to improve on last year’s three wins.

 Courtesy photo/ Kara Chudecke

Can the Burnsville football team make a bigger impact this fall?

That's the hope for the Blaze as the program has endured five straight losing seasons and has lost in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs the last six years.

