Can the Burnsville football team make a bigger impact this fall?
That's the hope for the Blaze as the program has endured five straight losing seasons and has lost in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs the last six years.
Burnsville finished 3-6 last year, falling 52-6 to Lakeville South in its first playoff game.
The Blaze's schedule did get a little easier with only four similar opponents this fall from last year — Farmington, Hopkins, Eastview and Park. Burnsville added two new teams from the Suburban East Conference and one each from the Lake and South Suburban Conferences.
Gone from last year's schedule is Rosemount, last year's state runner-up to Maple Grove, and Lakeville South, state champs in 2021, along with Anoka and Eagan.
"We have a lot of athletes and a great opportunity to build on last year's season where we were one play away from a .500 regular season," Blaze coach Vince Varpness said.
Burnsville will open the season Aug. 31 at home to Mounds View at 7 p.m. The rest of the schedule includes:
- Sept. 8: at Park
- Sept. 15: vs. Roseville
- Sept. 22: at Hopkins
- Sept. 28: vs. Eastview
- Oct. 6: at Buffalo
- Oct. 13 vs. Farmington
- Oct. 19: at Lakeville North
The Blaze return seven starters on offense and five on defense. Senior Jeremy Sherlock returns at quarterback, while junior Andrew Dickhausen could also see some time there.
Senior Markeese Howard is back at receiver, while the offensive line has four starters back, junior Will Heger and seniors Micah Savage, Joseph Santos and Jayson Ellis.
Senior Roosevelt Hunter and junior Dane Heinen will also be ones to watch at receiver, while junior Quinten Platt looks to be one of the running backs, along with sophomore Caleb Kamara and junior Latrell Foster.
On defense, Howard is back to lead the secondary, along with senior Chase Classen. Senior Austin Demarre and junior Ben Watson will head the linebacking unit, while junior Syvante Miller is back on the defensive line.
Juniors Gibson Price and Demetrius Tucker also look to be part of the secondary, while juniors Jamison Joubert and Sammy Dutcher add depth at linebacker.
"We have the potential for a successful season with the number of returning starters and experience at quarterback," Varpness said.
Class 6A is made up of the top 32 schools in enrollment. According to the Minnesota State High School League, Burnsville is No. 31 in the state in enrollment.
Last April sections were realigned, and two new schools, Buffalo and Rochester Mayo, moved up to the top class. Burnsville is in Section 3AAAAAA and will be seeded with Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Eagan, Eastview, Rosemount, Farmington and Rochester Mayo.
Buffalo was placed in Section 6AAAAAA with Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Wayzata, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Edina and Hopkins.
Section 4AAAAAA includes East Ridge, Stillwater, Park, Woodbury, Mounds View, Forest Lake, Roseville and White Bear Lake, while Section 5AAAAA consists of Maple Grove, Blaine, Centennial, Champlin Park, Anoka, St. Michael-Albertville, Coon Rapids and Osseo.
The first round of the Class 6A playoffs start Oct. 27 with the second round Nov. 4.
The state quarterfinals are Nov. 9-10 at four different sites. The semifinals are Nov. 16-17 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, while the title game is also there Nov. 24.