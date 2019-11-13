It's about reaching your potential, not just about being the best: That's the attitude the Burnsville dance team has going into this season.
The Blazettes also hope to find themselves back on the state floor for the first time in seven years. But either way, a state spot won't be the lone factor defining the team's success.
"We hope to see our dancers continue to push themselves to be better than ever while maintaining personal integrity, commitment and compassion," said Megan Thomas, one of Burnsville's coaches. "We are also hoping for personal bests with this team this year."
The Blazettes finished fourth in both high kick and jazz funk in the Section 1AAA competition last year. The top three teams in each dance make the state field.
It wasn't too long ago that Burnsville’s program was among the state’s elite. Over the last three decades, the program has won 10 state championships in high kick. The Blazettes’ last title came in 2008 in high kick, and their last state appearance was 2013, when they were third.
In jazz, the Blazettes’ best-ever finish in their eight career state appearances is seventh, which the team has done twice.
Burnsville's captains this year are senior Monica Keohavong and junior Ava Shovein.
The team has 18 dancers who competed on the varsity level last year, so it has some experience back. However, Burnsville is young; Megan Hopkins is the only other returning senior.
Also back are juniors Tian Rian, Regan Kittams, Sabannah Hughes, Abby Holz, Amber Haekenkamp and Erin Mountain; sophomores Morgan Zenner, Emma Tobias, Olivia Conrad Isabelle Wyman, Bella Gust, Abbi Erickson and Ella Botz; ninth-grader Julia Kolp; and eighth-grader Emma Le.
Ninth-graders Lauren Stendel and Katelin Hoang, senior Katie Kleiter and Teresa Le-Vu are newcomers to the varsity.
"This team is motivated and is thriving off each other's positive energy," Coach Jen Waller said. "They push each other throughout each practice and are bonding in and out of practice. We love seeing them work together whether coaches are present or not."
Burnsville will open the season Nov. 23 at its own invitational. The South Suburban Conference season starts Nov. 26 with a jazz competition at Eastview at 7 p.m.
The second jazz meet is Dec. 10 at Burnsville. The two SSC high kick meets are Dec. 3 and Dec. 17 at Apple Valley and Eagan respectively.
The SSC Championships are set for Dec. 21 at Eastivew. Last year, the Blazettes were fifth in both high kick and jazz at the conference meet.
The Section 1AAA competition is Feb. 8 at Bloomington Kennedy. Eastview, Lakeville North and Prior Lake were the three state qualifiers in jazz and high kick from the section last year.
The state competition is set for Feb. 14-15 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, jazz on the first day and high kick on the second.