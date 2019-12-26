The Burnsville Alpine ski teams hope to be a bigger factor in the Section 6 race this winter.
The Blaze boys were 14th at sections last year, but got one skier through to state in sophomore Forrest Bowman. He finished 55th on the state slopes at Giants Ridge in Biwabik in his first-career appearance.
Bowman and sophomore Jayden Chow are the two skiers for the boys team who competed at sections last year.
On the girls side, Burnsville has all six skiers returning in senior Josie Hanneken, juniors Paige Peterson, April Chamberland and Savannah Drum, sophomore Anna Tran and eighth-grader Carissa Chow.
Peterson had the best section finish last winter taking 29th as the girls were 11th in the team standings.
The top two teams in both the boys and girls races make the state field from each of the four sections. The top 10 individuals not on the advancing squads also qualify.
Both Blaze teams were on the slopes for the first time this winter Dec. 17 in a meet at Buck Hill in Burnsville. The girls team ended up third with 297 points, trailing Eagan (354) and Lakeville North (302).
Prior Lake was fourth (255) ahead of Eastview (227), Lakeville South (178) and Apple Valley/Rosemount (170.5).
The Burnsville boys were fifth with 202 points ahead of Apple Valley/Rosemount (194) and Eastview (81). Lakeville South claimed the crown (353), followed by Eagan (277), Lakeville North (255) and Prior Lake (203).
Both Burnsville teams will be back in action Jan. 7 in a meet at Buck Hill at 3:30 p.m. Another competition at Buck Hill is scheduled for Jan. 14.
In the first competition, Bowman led the boys team with a seventh-place finish overall with a time of 46.79 on his two runs. Senior Henry Purdy was 10th (47.73), while Chow was 16th (50.60) and ninth-grader Bruen Drum ended up 23rd (56.22).
Sophomore Cooper Bongard was 52nd for the boys (71.21) and ninth-grader Alex Christian was 56th (73.68).
The Blaze girls had nine skiers in action in the first meet with Peterson leading the way in eighth place (51.00). Junior Emily Kettler was close behind in 10th (52.51), while Tran took 20th (56.79) and Drum was 22nd (57.03).
Ninth-grader Hailey Peterson finished 26th (60.49) for the girls ahead of Hanneken in 27th (60.83), Chamberland in 31st (61.98), Chow in 41st (66.67) and eighth-grader Amanda Currie in 53rd (81.73).
This year's Section 6 meet is set for Feb. 4 at Buck Hill.
This state competition Feb. 12 at its annual site at Giants Ridge. Lakeville South won the girls team title last year, while Edina is the defending boys champion.
The last time the Blaze boys competed at state as a team was in 2011 when the team finished fifth overall. The last time the girls squad qualified was in 2012 when it ended up eighth.