It's playoff time for Burnsville girls hockey team.
The Blaze earned the No. 3 seed in Section 3AA and will open the playoffs Feb. 5 at home against sixth-seeded Lakeville North at 7 p.m.
Those two teams ended the regular season Feb. 1 on Burnsville's home ice with the Blaze earning a 3-1 South Suburban Conference victory. The Panthers won the first meeting between the two squads, 5-4 back on Dec. 17.
Burnsville (16-7-2 overall) ended up 10-6-2 in the SSC, which tied it for third place.
The Blaze goes into section play having lost their last five playoff games. Burnsville's last postseason was in 2014 when it won three straight games to claim section title.
Semifinal play is Feb. 8 at the site of the higher seed. The title game will be Feb. 12 at Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights.
Apple Valley (19-6) earned the No. 1 seed in Section 3AA and will take on eighth-seeded Hastings (6-18) in the quarterfinals. Second-seeded Eastview (17-6-2) will face seventh-seeded Park (11-13-1) and fourth-seeded Eagan (12-11-2) will take on fifth-seeded Rosemount (10-15).
In the win over Lakeville North (6-16-3), Burnsville scored two goals in the first 1:19 of the game and hung on from there. Senior Aubrey Nelvin scored 26 seconds into first period, while junior Emily Howard tallied 53 seconds later.
Sophomore Zoie Dundon scored in the second period for the Blaze to put her team up 3-1.
Sophomore Caitlyn Procko and juniors Hannah Benfer and Gabby Gromacki each had assists for Burnsville. Junior Maria Widen finished with 21 saves in goal.