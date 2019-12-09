The Burnsville boys swimming team looks to be short in numbers again this winter.
The Blaze has also a young squad, which makes competing in the South Suburban Conference and in a loaded Section 2AA field difficult.
Last winter, Burnsville didn't have any state qualifiers for a second straight year. The Blaze finished eighth in the section team standings and were 0-9 in league duals.
Burnsville opened this winter with a 93-60 SSC dual loss versus Lakeville North Dec. 6. The Blaze competed in the Prior Lake Invitational the next day and fifth out of seven schools with 126 points.
The host Lakers won (512), followed by Duluth East (456), Shakopee (366) and Farmington (352). Lakeville South was sixth (33) and Lakeville North was seventh (11).
At the invite, Burnsville's best finish was fifth place. Sophomore Dillon Hall achieved that in diving with 244.40 points, as did sophomore Samuel Edwards in the 500 freestyle (5:32.98).
The Blaze's 200 freestyle relay team of Edwards, eighth-grader Benjamin Edwards, Matthias Wong and ninth-grader Justin Joubert took eighth (1:50.54), while the same foursome was ninth in the 200 medley relay (2:11.12).
Samuel Edwards was also sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:57.97). Wong was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.12) and 10th in the 200 individual medley (2:22.45).
In the dual with Lakeville North, Samuel Edwards and Hall each picked up a win for the Blaze. Hall captured the diving (175.60), while Edwards was tops in the 50 freestyle (23.82) and runner-up in the 100 freestyle (51.96).
Senior Nathan Andersen, Samuel and Benjamin Edwards and Wong were second in the 200 medley relay (2:01.21).
Wong was also second in both the 200 freestyle (1:58.96) and the 500 freestyle (5:27.21).
Burnsville is back in the pool Dec. 13 at Shakopee and is at Farmington Dec. 20 in league duals at 6 p.m.