The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains hunter walking trails as easy ways to travel by foot through wildlife management areas, state and federal forests, and other public hunting lands.
Hunter walking trails wind through prime habitat for ruffed grouse, American woodcock, wild turkey and white tailed deer. There are more than 600 miles of hunter walking trails meandering throughout the northern half of the state. Many of the trails are gated, allowing foot traffic only, and offer easy access to parking lots.
The DNR offers a hunter walking trail tool (dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/hwt) that provides information on trail locations by name and county. Hunters can also call area wildlife offices (dnr.state.mn.us/areas/wildlife) for information about the trails, as well as hunting and wildlife viewing opportunities and tips.
Hunters with disabilities have a variety of ways to learn more about hunting opportunities by visiting the DNR's website. They are:
- Information about hunting, fishing, camping and more is available on the Accessible Outdoors page, dnr.state.mn.us/wmas.
- Public land open to hunting includes wildlife management areas. A subset of WMAs have an online Accessibility Sheet that provides greater detail on available services and facilities for people with disabilities, including photos and maps. We encourage interested hunters to call the area wildlife manager (link is external) for current conditions WMAs of interest.
- Hunters can also go online to find information about how to get a permit to use other power-driven mobility devices on state-administered lands, including on WMAs.
Fall turkey hunting opens soon
The Minnesota fall turkey hunting season offers hunters a challenge and another way to experience the outdoors in October. The season is now open and goes through Oct. 31.
Hunters are allowed to take one turkey of either sex during the fall season. Fall turkey hunters may use a crossbow, firearm or archery equipment afield; however, hunters who are hunting both turkey and deer with archery equipment must observe the deer archery season restrictions on their equipment.
Only hunters age 60 or older, or hunters who have a valid crossbow permit, may use crossbows during the deer archery season with an archery license. Youth may use a crossbow on a firearms license during the youth deer season.
Fall turkey licenses are available for purchase online, by telephone by calling 888-665-4236 or in person anywhere DNR licenses are sold. More information about fall turkey hunting is available on the DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/turkey.
.