Hunting

Deer hunters are being to asked to share their observations of wildlife to help broaden the Minnesota DNR's knowledge about deer and other wildlife species in the state.

 Photo by Minnesota DNR

With archery deer season underway and scouting for the upcoming firearms deer season starting in earnest, now is an ideal time for hunters to start using the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources online log for deer and other wildlife sightings.

“We’re asking deer hunters to share their observations of wildlife to help broaden our knowledge about deer and other wildlife species,” said Eric Michel, DNR ungulate research scientist. “This is the questionnaire’s third year using a community science approach, and we’re hoping to build on the helpful results from the last two years.”

