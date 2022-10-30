Minnesota Hunting

The Minnesota DNR expects 400,000 hunters in the state’s fields and woods for the firearms deer opener Nov. 5.

 Minnesota DNR photo

With many hunting seasons underway, and about 400,000 hunters set to converge on the state’s fields and woods for the Nov. 5 firearms deer opener.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters there’s no such thing as a successful hunt if it isn’t safe.

