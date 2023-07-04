Minnesota DNR

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites anglers and other members of the public to comment through Aug. 11 about fishing and fisheries topics on the Minnesota River.

The DNR will use comments and suggestions from the public as it updates the fisheries management plan that identifies specific management activities and goals for the Minnesota River over the next five years.

