With the playoffs on the horizon, the intensity of the ice has picked up for the Burnsville girls hockey team.
Sophomore Zoie Dundon lifted the Blaze to a thrilling 2-1 overtime home win over Shakopee Jan. 7 in South Suburban Conference play, scoring 2:33 into the extra session.
The Blaze went into the game off a tough 3-2 overtime loss at No. 9-ranked Apple Valley in league action Jan. 2.
Burnsville closed out 2019 with three wins over Section 3AA foes, beating Hastings 2-1 Dec. 26, topping Apple Valley 3-1 Dec. 27 and downing Park 2-1 Dec. 30.
The Blaze (12-4-1 overall, 6-4-1 in the SSC) looks to be one of the top two seeds in Section 3AA, along with Apple Valley (13-4). Eastview (12-4-2) is also in the hunt for the No. 1 seed.
Other records in the field include Eagan (9-8-1), Lakeville North (6-9-3), Rosemount (7-9), Park (6-9-2) and Hastings (5-12).
Burnsville is home to Anoka/Spring Lake Park Jan. 9 at 7 p.m., and is in SSC action Jan. 11 at home versus No. 10 Lakeville South at 3 p.m.
The Blaze's final six league games to end the regular season are at Rosemount (Jan. 14), versus Eagan (Jan. 18), at Eastview (Jan. 21), at Prior Lake (Jan. 25), versus Farmington (Jan. 28) and versus Lakeville North (Feb. 1).
Section 3AA quarterfinal play starts Feb. 5. The Blaze have lost five straight first-round playoff games. The team's last postseason victory was 7-4 over Eastview in the section title game in 2014.
In the win over Shakopee, junior Aubrey Nelvin and sophomore Sami Bowlby assisted on Dundon's game-winning goal.
Senior Zoie Chadwick scored 3:23 into the game for the Blaze's first goal. Junior Emily Howard and Dundon had the assists. The Sabers tied the game with a goal with 1:31 left in period.
Junior Maria Widen finished with 21 saves in goal for Burnsville. She made 18 saves in the loss to Apple Valley. The Eagles scored the game-winner 25 seconds into the extra session.
Madison Krumholz and junior Allie Urlaub had Burnsville's goals. They both came after Apple Valley led 2-0.
Bowlby, Dundon, eighth-grader Kendra Distad and Lauren Klein each had assists.
Through 15 games, Bowlby is leading the Blaze with 20 points (13 goals, 7 assists). Nelvin has 19 points (7 goals, 12 assists), followed by sophomore Katie Katzmarek (11 goals, 7 assists), junior Gabby Gromacki (2 goals, 8 assists), junior Hannah Benfer (3 goals, 6 assists), Distad (5 goals, 4 assists) and Urlaub (4 goals, 4 assists).
Widen has a 1.42 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in 10 starts in goal. She also has a shutout.