Minnesota Hunting

The Minnesota DNR and Pheasants Forever are inviting hunters to join the Hunter Mentor Challenge this fall.

 Minnesota DNR photo

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Pheasants Forever are inviting hunters to join the Hunter Mentor Challenge and take someone hunting who has never hunted before or has not hunted in a while.

“When you pay it forward and recruit someone new into hunting, it can be a life-changing moment for both of you,” said Colby Kerber, Hunting Heritage Program manager with Pheasants Forever. “There is satisfaction and a sense of achievement when an experienced hunter shares their wealth of knowledge with someone new, and it can also help a seasoned hunter learn valuable new things.”

