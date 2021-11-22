Grace Affeldt improved her finish on the Class AA state diving board in her second-career appearance.
The Burnsville junior scored points for the Burnsville girls swimming team with a 14-place finish Nov. 20 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. She missed out on the medal stand (top eight) with an 11-dive score of 239.40 points.
Gabby Mauder of Woodbury won the title with 293.75 points. Affeldt was 17.10 points behind the eighth-place finisher Samantha Ballesteros of Eagan.
Affeldt finished ahead of Ballesteros at the Section 3AA meet back on Nov. 10 by 3.04 points. Affeldt finished second (351.84), while Ballesteros was third (348.80). The top-four divers from each of the eight sections make the state field.
In 2019, Affeldt made her first state appearance as a ninth-grader taking 20th.
Olivia Rippentrop competed at state in diving for the Blaze in 2018 and 2017 finishing 13th and 28th, respectively.
Burnsville had state divers in the 1980s and 1990s, before the diving program was eliminated in the late 1990s. It was brought back in 2016 with competitions at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage.
Meanwhile, Affeldt's 14th-place finish netted Burnsville two points in the state team standings, which tied the team for 38th place.
Minnetonka won the title with 381 points, followed by Edina (223), Stillwater (176), Wayzata (165), Shakopee (135), Eden Prairie (122), Blaine (109), Prior Lake (105), Chanhassen (105) and Maple Grove (75).
There was was no state swim meet last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.