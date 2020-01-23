Juniors Emily Kettler and Paige Peterson continue to lead the way on the slopes for the Burnsville alpine ski teams.
Both Blaze teams were in action Jan. 21 at Buck Hill in Burnsville, with Kettler and Peterson finishing in the top 10.
The Blaze girls were third in the team standings with 329 points. Eagan won (376).
On the boys side, Lakeville South took the top spot (409), and Burnsville was sixth (182).
The last regular season meet is Jan. 28 at Buck Hill at 3:30 p.m. The Section 6 competition is Feb. 4, also at Buck Hill, starting at 9 a.m.
Kettler ended up seventh for the Blaze in the Jan. 21 race with a combined time of 52.77 on her two runs, while Peterson was 10th (53.28).
Sophomore Ana Tran was 18th (56.29), followed by junior April Chamberland (24th, 60.59), junior Savannah Drum (26th, 61.43) and ninth-grader Hailey Peterson (32nd, 64.96).
On the boys side, sophomore Jayden Chow led Burnsville taking 11th (49.57). Senior Henry Purdy ended up 15th (49.91) ahead of ninth-grader Bruen Drum (31st, 55.40) and sophomore Forrest Bowman (37th, 57.88).
The state alpine competition is set for Feb. 14 at its annual site, Giants Ridge in Biwabik.