It's been a dozen years since the Burnsville girls tennis team has been represented at state.
The program will have to wait one more year to get there. Junior Brooke Haddorff and sophomore Sami Bowlby got all the way to the Section 6AA doubles final Oct. 15 at Lifetime Fitness in Bloomington.
Bu the duo lost in straight sets to top-seeded Shay Reger and Jessica Ip of Edina (6-1, 6-3). That forced Bowlby and Haddorff to play a true-second match to earn a state spot, where they lost a tough, three-set battle to fourth-seeded Joey Trella and Emme Johnson of Benilde-St. Margaret's (5-7, 7-6, 3-6.
Seeded No. 3, Bowlby and Haddorff won their first four matches in straight sets. They opened with a win over Natalie Hanson and Helen Nguyen of Richfield (6-0, 6-0) and followed beating Megan Scobee and Emily Reed of DeLaSalle (6-0, 6-1).
In the quarterfinals, Haddorff and Bowlby rolled past Ingrid Smith of Lizzy Van Ert of Edina (6-3, 6-4) and stopped second-seeded Jeyasri Venkatasubrumani and Amisha Kshetrapal of Eastview in the semifinals (6-3, 6-3).
The last time Burnsville had a singles player or doubles team compete at state was in 2007.
Niltooli Wilkins won the Class AA state singles title for Burnsville that year. She was runner-up the year before. Judy Wang also won a state singles title for the Blaze in 1997.
Juniors Morgan Krumweide and Hannah Lake also competed in doubles for the Blaze at sections. They won in the first round over Maddie Leventhal and Sylvie Rainville of Minneapolis South (6-0, 6-0), before falling in round two to Lily Sullivan and Stephanie Phillips of Apple Valley in three sets (4-6, 7-6, 7-5).
In singles, junior Mara McMahon and eighth-grader Addie Bowlby competed for Burnsville.
McMahon won her first match over Sophia Sahota of Eastview (6-4, 6-3), before losing in the second round to top-seeded Nicole Copeland of Edina (6-0, 6-0). Bowlby lost in the first round to second-seeded Karin Young of Eastview (6-0, 6-0).
Young beat Copeland in the title match.
In team play this fall, Burnsville finished the season with a program-best 15 wins (15-6 overall), including a 7-2 mark in the South Suburban Conference. The Blaze lost 7-0 to Edina in the section semifinals Oct. 4.
Edina has won 21 of the last 22 state team titles. Burnsville has never made the state field as a team.
Burnsville was also ranked as high as No. 8 this fall. It's the first time the program has been in the top 10 in decades.
"Im' very proud of our entire program for a historic team season," Haddordd said. "These girls compete with class, work hard, and have improved their tennis games to put this Burnsville among the best programs in the state.
"Our returning players are motivated to continue to improve," Haddorff added. "We have many junior vardity players who are hungry to take their tennis games to a new level."