It's been a tough couple of seasons for the Burnsville boys soccer team. Can the Blaze rebound this fall and challenge in the South Suburban and in Section 3AA?
Burnsville lost nine seniors from last year's team that struggled to a 3-12-1 overall mark (1-8 in the South Suburban Conference).
After winning the Section 3AA title in 2016, The Blaze have a combined record of 5-25-2 record the last two years (2-16 in the SSC).
"We are more experienced this year, and we have a couple of kids coming up who could perform well," Blaze coach Bill Toranza said. "We have smaller varsity squad this year, which will be more manageable."
Last year's squad struggled to score goals, tallying just 13 times in 16 games. The Blaze lost 6-0 to top-seeded St. Paul Central in the section quarterfinals. It was the seventh shutout loss for the team.
Burnsville has faced St. Paul Central in the playoffs three of the last four years, beating the Minutemen 4-0 in the title game in 2016 and losing to them 1-0 at home in the quarterfinals in 2015.
The good news for the Blaze is St. Paul Central is no longer in the section. The Minutemen moved to Section 5AA. However, Lakeville North moved from Section 1AA to 3AA, and the Panthers have been at state the last two years.
"Every year is different," Toranza said. "You never know what teams are rebuilding and trying to reinvent themselves. The section is still pretty good."
Back for the Blaze this fall are seniors Sean Floersch, Kent Le-Vu, Sebastian Cocco, Max Kortenhof, Brian King, Axel Marquez, Jorge Acevedo Olmedo and Gerardo Hernandez-Salinas and juniors Ernesto Delgadillo and Jude Le.
Floersch was the team's starting goalie last year. Le and Hernandez Salinas played up front while King, Delgadillo, Le-Vu, Acevedo Olmedo and Cocco were in the midfield. Marquez and Kortenhof return on defense.
Sophomore Thomas Dutton is a newcomer and will be one to watch on defense.
Toranza feels his team will be more competitive with the stronger clubs. But the Blaze will need to finish around the net to challenge in the SSC and in Section 3AA.
"I think our scoring will be improved," Toranza said. "We couldn't finish last year. We were competitive in a lot of games, but we lacked the punch to score goals."
Burnsville opens the season Aug. 22 at home versus South St. Paul at 5 p.m. The Blaze are home to Bloomington Kennedy Aug. 27 at 6 p.m., and home versus Cretin-Derham Hall Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.
The SSC season starts Sept. 5 at Lakeville North at 5 p.m.
St. Paul Central won the section last year, so there will be a new champion this fall. Apple Valley won the crown in 2017. Eastview, Eagan, Cretin-Derham Hall, Henry Sibley and Rosemount are also in the field.
The SSC is always a grind. Farmington won the crown last year (7-1-1), Prior Lake (6-0-3) and Eastview (7-2) tied for second place and Lakeville North was fourth (5-3-1).
Burnsville finished tied for third in the conference in 2016 and was second in the SSC in 2015.