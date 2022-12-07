BHS AD

Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 has named Kevin Kleiner athletics director at Burnsville High School.

Kleiner comes from Faribault High School, where he served as activities director since 2021. In that role, he led and managed both middle and high school athletics programs and also served on several community athletics facility boards.

