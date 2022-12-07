Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 has named Kevin Kleiner athletics director at Burnsville High School.
Kleiner comes from Faribault High School, where he served as activities director since 2021. In that role, he led and managed both middle and high school athletics programs and also served on several community athletics facility boards.
Kleiner also has experience as an athletics administrator in New Prague schools and at New Life Academy in Woodbury.
“I’m excited to be joining the District 191 family and partnering with coaches, staff, families, and the community to provide great experiences for our students,” Kleiner said. “I look forward to building on a solid foundation to further develop and enhance Burnsville Blaze Athletics.”
In announcing the hire, BHS interim principal Dr. Bill Sommers praised Kleiner’s ability to build strong relationships and partnerships.
“In addition to his experience, Kevin brings a student/family focus and energy towards creating a trusting, engaging community where people feel empowered and connected,” Sommers said.
Kleiner becomes Burnsville’s fifth athletic director since 1992. He takes over for Guillaume Paek, who had been guiding the activities department since the 2017-18 school year.
Jeff Marshall, now the activities director at Prior Lake High School, was Burnsville’s athletic director from 2010 to 2017. Scott Garvis held the position before Marshall, guiding the Blaze’s programs from 2006 to 2010 before leaving to become the senior director of athletics at Eastside Catholic School in Sammamish, Washington.
Before Garvis, Jim Rohlik was the athletic director at Burnsville for 14 years (1992 to 2005).