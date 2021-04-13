Morgan Krumwiede has made her athletic mark at Burnsville High School in more ways than one.
The senior has been a three-sport standout for the Blaze in tennis, basketball and softball, which earned her the school's Athena Award.
The award is given out to the most outstanding female senior athlete in metro area high schools. Last year's banquet in May at the Doubletree by Hilton in Bloomington was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No date has been set for this spring's 49th annual banquet, but it is normally been held in May.
Krumwiede said winning the award means a lot to her.
"I’ve looked up past winners of the award and it's a great group to be a part of," she said. "It is nice to be recognized as part of the other Athena Award winners."
This past winter, Krumwiede finished up her fourth full varsity season on the Blaze's girls basketball team. She went over 1,000 career points back in late February in a home win over Eagan. She led the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game.
As a junior, Krumwiede was second on the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game. She averaged 11.2 points as a sophomore and 7.9 as a ninth-grader. She made her varsity debut as an eighth-grader, seeing limited action that season.
This spring, Krumwiede will play her final season on the softball field for the Blaze. Last spring, her junior year was wiped due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Krumwiede has been a varsity player for Burnsville since the ninth grade. Last fall, she wrapped her final season on the tennis court for Burnsville.
Krumwiede was one of the team's top doubles players and a big part of the program's turnaround over the last two seasons. The Blaze had a program-best 8-1 record in the South Suburban Conference last fall. The year before Burnsville won 15 matches and went 7-2 in the SSC.
Playing three sports has helped Krumwiede become a better athlete. She will be taking her talents next year to the Division II hardwood. She signed her national letter intent last fall to play for Minnesota State University, Mankato.
"Being a multi-sport athlete has so many benefits and should be more common," Krumwiede said. "I think it has made me well-rounded and kept me fresh working on different skills and muscles.
"It wasn't always easy physically and mentally, but I wouldn’t change anything about it," she added.
Krumwiede hopes all of her hard work at Burnsville makes her successful at the collegiate level.
"I'm very excited to play basketball at Mankato," she said."It's a great program in a great community. A big factor was being close to home and having family and friends close by to be able to come and watch the games."