Burnsville Blaze

The Burnsville football team will head into the Class 6A playoffs getting shutout in its last two regular season games.

The Blaze fell 35-0 at home to Wayzata Nov. 11 and lost 44-0 on the road at No. 5-ranked Rosemount Nov. 6 to finish the regular season with a 1-5 record.

The Class 6A playoffs start Nov. 17 with first-round action and Burnsville will again face Wayzata, the defending Class 6A state champions. The Blaze earned the No. 6 seed out of Section 3 and be on the road to take on the Trojans (2-4), the No. 3 seed in Section 6, starting at 7 p.m.

There will be no state tournament this fall, but three rounds of the Class 6A playoffs will be played.

Second-round play is Nov. 21 with the final round Nov. 27, which would be final eight teams remaining from 31-team bracket. The higher seed is home throughout the playoffs.

Second-ranked Eden Prairie (6-0) was the No. 1 seed from Section 6. Third-ranked St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) is the top seed from Section 5 and Stillwater (4-2) is seeded No. 1 out of Section 4.

Three teams were forced to pull out of the 6A playoffs due to COVID-19 — Maple Grove (4-1), Forest Lake (3-2) and Buffalo (0-5). For complete Class 6A brackets, go to legacy.mshsl.org

If Burnsville was able earn a first-round upset over Wayzata, it would take on the winner of second-seeded Blaine (5-1) and seventh-seeded Mounds View (1-5) in the second round. 

Burnsville has lost its last three first-round playoff games, falling at Mounds View the last two years and at Edina in 2017.

The Blaze's lone win this fall was 35-7 over Eagan back on Oct. 30. 

In the loss to Wayzata, Burnsville trailed 28-0 at the break after giving up 21 points in the second quarter.

Rosemount was up 16-0 on the Blaze at halftime and scored 28 more points in the second half to run away with the victory.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

