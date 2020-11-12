The Burnsville football team will head into the Class 6A playoffs getting shutout in its last two regular season games.
The Blaze fell 35-0 at home to Wayzata Nov. 11 and lost 44-0 on the road at No. 5-ranked Rosemount Nov. 6 to finish the regular season with a 1-5 record.
The Class 6A playoffs start Nov. 17 with first-round action and Burnsville will again face Wayzata, the defending Class 6A state champions. The Blaze earned the No. 6 seed out of Section 3 and be on the road to take on the Trojans (2-4), the No. 3 seed in Section 6, starting at 7 p.m.
There will be no state tournament this fall, but three rounds of the Class 6A playoffs will be played.
Second-round play is Nov. 21 with the final round Nov. 27, which would be final eight teams remaining from 31-team bracket. The higher seed is home throughout the playoffs.
Second-ranked Eden Prairie (6-0) was the No. 1 seed from Section 6. Third-ranked St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) is the top seed from Section 5 and Stillwater (4-2) is seeded No. 1 out of Section 4.
Three teams were forced to pull out of the 6A playoffs due to COVID-19 — Maple Grove (4-1), Forest Lake (3-2) and Buffalo (0-5). For complete Class 6A brackets, go to legacy.mshsl.org
If Burnsville was able earn a first-round upset over Wayzata, it would take on the winner of second-seeded Blaine (5-1) and seventh-seeded Mounds View (1-5) in the second round.
Burnsville has lost its last three first-round playoff games, falling at Mounds View the last two years and at Edina in 2017.
The Blaze's lone win this fall was 35-7 over Eagan back on Oct. 30.
In the loss to Wayzata, Burnsville trailed 28-0 at the break after giving up 21 points in the second quarter.
Rosemount was up 16-0 on the Blaze at halftime and scored 28 more points in the second half to run away with the victory.