The Burnsville cross country teams had two runners at the Class 3A state meet last fall, but both were seniors.
Who will step for the Blaze this season?
The Burnsville girls opened the season Sept. 2 in the two-mile Irish Invitational in Rosemount and ninth-grader Carley LaMotte had a strong showing. She finished second overall with a time of 12:11.49.
The Blaze only had two runners in the varsity race, and five are needed for a team score. Junior Kaelyn Ambuehl ended up 99th (15:19.04) for Burnsville.
St. Paul Highland Park won the team title with four runners in the top five, finishing with 22 points. Fourth-ranked Prior Lake was second (81).
Junior Kira Theng and ninth-grader Carlone Chhuoy are also back from last year for the girls team, while seniors Olivia Tilbury, Alanna Moe, Sydney Hawkins and Amanda Hawkins, sophomore Jane McGuire and eighth-graders Dani Dundon and Anna Stambaugh also figure into the mix.
"Depending on how quickly some runners can bounce back from late summer injuries, we've got some speed at the front, but our biggest strength is going to be in who steps up to fill in for the open spots on our varsity roster," Burnsville girls coach Charlie Burnham said.
On the boys side, the Blaze opened the season Sept. 1 in the St. Olaf Challenge in Northfield. Three Blaze competed in the varsity race with junior Quinn Hess finishing 96th out of 432 runners competing with a time of 18:10.8 on the 5,000-meter course.
Ninth-grader Lliam Merrell ended up 167th for the boys team (18:55.6), while senior Shareef Oty was 266th (20:00.2).
Hess and Merrell are only two Blaze runners back from last year's team who competed in the Section 3AAA race. The boys were sixth at sections last fall, as were the girls.
Other runners expected to help the Blaze boys include seniors Charlie McGuire, Evan Wilkens and Hassan Abdi, juniors Calvin Chuuoy and Jospeh Wold, sophomores Jacob Schoenbauer and Garret Ahern, ninth-graders John White and Seamus Boos and seventh-grader Cole Hageman.
Cross country went to three classes last fall. Section 3AAA has some strong teams. One the boys side, Rosemount is ranked No. 3 in the state, while Bloomington Jefferson is the only ranked girls team from the section at No. 9.
This year's Section 3AAA meet will be Oct. 27 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley. The South Suburban Conference Championships are Oct. 14 at Eagan High School.
The Class 3A state competition will be Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.