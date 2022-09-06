Carley LaMotte

Ninth-grader Carley LaMotte finished second for Burnsville in the two-mile Irish Invitational in Rosemount Sept. 2.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Burnsville cross country teams had two runners at the Class 3A state meet last fall, but both were seniors.

Who will step for the Blaze this season?

