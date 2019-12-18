The Burnsville girls hockey team rallied, took the lead, then gave it up late in its attempt to run its unbeaten streak to seven straight games Dec. 17.
The Blaze lost 5-4 at home to Lakeville North in South Suburban Conference play, giving up two goals in the final 1:02, including the game-winner with eight seconds remaining.
Burnsville went into the game off of a 3-0 league win at Farmington Dec. 14. Junior Maria Widen made 28 saves to earn the shutout.
The Blaze (8-3-1 overall, 4-3-1 in the SSC) will close out 2019 with their annual holiday tournament Dec. 26-27, taking on Hastings the first day. Burnsville will follow the next day with a game against Apple Valley, which will also serve as an SSC contest. Both start at 7 p.m.
The Blaze will open the New Year taking on Apple Valley again, this time on the road, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. The Eagles are also a Section 3AA foe along with Lakeville North and Hastings.
In the loss to Lakeville North, the Blaze trailed 3-0 midway through the second period before fighting back. Sophomore Sami Bowlby scored back-to-back goals 1:35 apart to cut the deficit to one goal heading into the final frame.
Senior Avery Sawchuk gave Burnsville the lead with two goals 5:21 apart, scoring her second one with 2:09 left to play. But the Panthers had the final say with their late-game heroics.
Senior Aubrey Nelvin finished with two assists for the Blaze, while Bowlby, junior Emily Howard and sophomore Katie Katzmarek each had one.
Widen finished with 19 saves in goal.
In beating Farmington, Burnsville scored two goals in the first period and never looked back. Katzmarek and Bowlby tallied 54 seconds apart. Nelvin added a power-play goal in the second period.
Junior Hannah Benfer finished with two assist. Nelvin, eighth-grader Kendra Distad, junior Allie Urlaub and senior Zoe Chadwick also each had an assist.
Last year, Burnsville was 13-4 after the Christmas break and went 4-4 after the New Year, including a loss in the first round of the Section 3AA playoffs for the fifth straight year.
So far, Burnsville and Apple Valley (10-2) look to be the top two seeds in the section this year, so the back-to-game games coming up could decide the No. 1 seed.
Other records in the section field include Eastview (8-4-1), Rosemount (5-5), Eagan (4-6-1), Lakeville North (3-7-2), Park (4-6-1), Hastings (2-8).
Burnsville is 2-1-1 against section teams so far with wins over Eastivew and Rosemount, a tie with Eagan and the loss to Lakeville North.