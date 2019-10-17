The Burnsville football team will have a long, tough postseason road.
The Blaze earned a No. 7 seed in Section 3 and will open the first round of the Class 6A playoffs at second-seeded Mounds View (6-2) Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. The No. 8-ranked Mustangs earned the No. 2 seed out of Section 4.
Burnsville lost to Mounds View 17-14 in the first round of the playoffs last year and opened this season against the Mustangs on the road, losing 24-6.
Burnsville finished 1-7 in the regular season after a 34-6 home loss to No. 1-ranked Wayzata Oct. 16. The Trojans led 21-0 at halftime and was up 34-0 after three quarters before the Blaze got on the board.
Senior Jordan Tompkins hit junior Nick Hughes on an 8-yard scoring pass with 3:07 left in the game for the Blaze's only touchdown and to avoid the shutout.
Burnsville heads into the playoffs giving up 30 or more points in six of their eight games. The Blaze's lone win was 18-8 over winless Eagan Oct. 4.
The four top seeds in Class 6A are No. 2 Lakeville South (7-1) out of Section 3, No. 7 Totino Grace (5-2) out of Section 4, No. 4 Champlin Park (7-1) out of Section 5 and Wayzata (8-0) out of Section 6.
The full Class 6A brackets can be found at mshsl.org.
The last time Burnsville made the state field was in 2015, which was the program’s first berth since 1995. The Blaze has lost in the first round of the playoffs the last two years, including to Edina in 2017.