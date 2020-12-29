The Burnsville girls hockey team has a rich tradition making the state field seven times since 1996.
The one thing the program has never done has qualified in back-to-back seasons. Will the the Blaze get that chance this winter after winning the Section 3AA crown last year?
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on high school sports since last March. The girls hockey season usually starts in early November and teams have as many as 15 games under their belt by the New Year.
Not this year. The delay in fall sports pushed the girls’ hockey season back. Then Gov. Tim Walz shut down youth and high school sports for four weeks back on Nov. 18 and then later extended it by two more weeks.
The Blaze can finally get back on the ice for their first in-person practice Jan. 4. The team’s first game is set for Jan. 16 at Eagan, a rematch of last year’s section final.
The girls hockey season is expected to run through March. In a normal season, the state tournament would be played in the third week of February.
Will there even be a state competition this winter? There were none for fall sports.
All the uncertainty has made it tough on seniors in their final season.
“It has been really tough for all of us having to wait so long to play,” Blaze senior Hannah Benfer said. “Everyone’s itching to get back on the ice, see the team and play. I’m not enjoying all my free time waiting to play but, if waiting and pushing the season back means we get a season, then I’m willing to wait.
“We just want to have a season at this point,” Benfer added. “With this being my senior year, I’m trying to be as patient as possible, but it has been hard since the other seniors and I are missing out on a lot of senior traditions and that is really hard.”
Burnsville finished 19-9-2 overall last winter under first-year coach Chris Lepper. And all but four seniors are back this season, so the Blaze is considered the favorite to repeat as Section 3AA champs.
Nine of Burnsville’s top 10 scorers are back, including junior Sami Bowlby (19 goals, 8 assists), junior Katie Matzmarek (12 goals, 10 assists), senior Allie Urlaub (10 goals, 4 assists), Benfer (3 goals, 9 assists), senior Gabby Gromacki (2 goals, 11 assists), senior Emily Howard (4 goals, 7 assists), ninth-grader Kendra Distad (5 goals, 4 assists) and junior Zoie Dundon (4 goals, 5 assists).
The Blaze’s No. 1 goalie is also back from last year in senior Maria Widen (1.72 goals-against average).
How has Burnsville been preparing for the season? Like every other team in the state — mostly online and doing individual workouts.
“We have been doing a few different things to stay together and prepare for our season,” Benfer said. “We have had daily zoom calls with our coach where we are able to talk about the season and different things that we normally would be doing at practice. We also have been sent workouts for us to do daily to stay in shape since we aren’t able to workout and skate together.”
Who would have thought just skating and working out together would mean so much? But in these trying times, it means a lot to the Blaze, the seniors, and every other winter sports team across the state.
“We are trying to stay positive and look forward to just getting a season to play,” Benfer said.