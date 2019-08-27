The Burnsville cross country teams hope to move up their packs up this fall.
Both Blaze squads have not had a state qualifier the last three seasons competing in Section 3AA. The girls were 12th in the section team standings last year and the boys finished 13th.
"We're looking to be more competitive than we've been the last couple years," Blaze girls coach Charles Burnham said. "That's going to depend on who stays healthy and who can step up when needed because depth and experience are probably our biggest weakness."
"We are hoping to continue to do the small things well and the rest will take care of itself," Burnsville boys coach Jeff Webber said.
The Burnsville boys have four runners back who competed in the section race last year — seniors Bereket Wondimu and Jake Schouten and juniors Matthew Krzmarzick and Zach Warns. Sophomore Everett Sandbo also figures into the mix.
"Everett put in some great miles this summer and has improved tremendously," Webber said. "The strength for this team is how well they have bonded already in this short season. They help each other help and always support each other."
On the girls side, seniors Molly Willmert and Asha Ali, junior Abbey McAleer, sophomore Darrian Gardner and eighth-grader Kaelyn Ambuehl ran in the section race for Burnsville last year.
Seniors Katie Struzyk and Savannah Christenson and sophomore Hannah Zastrow are also back, while sophomore Zoie Dundon and eighth-grader Kira Theng are expected to contribute.
"We have good senior leadership," Burnham said. "All of my captains set a great example for the younger runners and do a phenomenal job of making everyone feel as if they're an important part of the team.
"We're also just more talented and have put in more work," Burnham added. "I anticipate by the end of the season we'll have more girls in or near the front of the pack than we've had in a good three years."
The Blaze boys open the season Aug. 29 in a meet at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls at 4 p.m. The Burnsville girls are in the two-mile Irish Invitational in Rosemount Aug. 30 starting at 10:40 a.m.
The annual Blaze Invitational is set for Sept. 19 at Nicollet Middle School at 5 p.m.
In the preseason Class AA boys poll, three teams from the South Suburban Conference are ranked — No. 3 Eastview, No. 9 Rosemount and No. 11 Farmington. Eastview and Rosemount are in Section 3AA with the Blaze, so those two teams are the early favorites.
The top two teams at sections make the state field, along with the next eight individuals not on the advancing squads. Eastview and East Ridge were the state qualifying teams on the boys side last year.
For the girls, Rosemount and Prior Lake earned the state team spots at sections last fall. Rosemount is ranked No. 8 in the girls preseason Class AA poll. Farmington is also ranked from the SSC at No. 12.
The SSC Championships are Oct. 11 in Eagan. The Section 3AA meet is set for Oct. 24 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.
The Class AA state meet is Nov. 4 at its annual site, St. Olaf College in Northfield. St. Michael-Albertville won the boys title last year, while Edina claimed the girls crown.
The last time both Burnsville teams made the state field was in 2013. Both teams finished 13th that year. The Blaze girls won Class AA state title in 2007.