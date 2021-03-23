Josh Loredo was one win shy of making the top eight on the state mat.
The senior on the Burnsville wrestling team lost a true-second match at 145 pounds in the state preliminary round March 20 in Farmington. Loredo fell 4-1 to Riley Quern of Shakopee.
Loredo finished the season with a 22-5 record. He qualified for the state prelims by going 2-1 in the Section 2AAA competition March 17 in Shakopee.
In the prelims, Loredo lost by fall to Hunter Frost of Farmington, before winning three straight matches, all by pin, to get a shot at second place and a berth into the state quarterfinals.
Seniors Christian Lopez and Cassius Howard, junior Xaiver Ripplinger, sophomore Mambu Sonie and ninth-grader Ayden Ripplinger also qualified for the state prelims for the Blaze.
The prelims featured four wrestlers from both Section 1AAA and Section 2AAA from all the 14 weight classes.
Ayden Ripplinger ended up fourth at 120 pounds. He went 2-1 in Section 2AAA and split four matches in the prelims, finishing the season with a 19-8 record.
Lopez and Xaiver Ripplinger each went 3-3 at their respective weights. Lopez went 2-1 in the Section 2AAA round and 1-2 in the prelims, finishing the season with 20 wins (20-11).
At 138 pounds, Ripplinger also went 2-1 at sections and 1-2 at prelims, while earning 20 wins as well on the season (20-6).
Howard went 2-1 in the section round at 126 pounds, but lost both of his prelim matches, as did Sonie at 220.
Other Burnsville wrestlers who competed in Section 2AAA included seventh-grader Sean Haws at 106 (0-2 record), senior Tristen Larsen at 152 (0-2), eighth-grader Jameson Joubert at 160 (0-2), ninth-grader Erick Estrada Pineda at 182 (0-2), eighth-grader Ricardo Moreno at 195 (0-2) and eighth-grader Syvonte Miller at heavyweight (0-2).
Burnsville finished 1-8 in South Suburban Conference duals this winter and was 12-16 overall.