The Burnsville girls hockey team has cleared that first playoff hurdle.
The third-seeded Blaze earned a 2-1 home win over sixth-seeded Lakeville North in the Section 3AA quarterfinals Feb. 5. Junior Maria Widen made 25 saves in goal for Burnsville, including 16 in the third period.
Burnsville (17-7-2 overall) snapped a five-game playoff losing streak with the victory, and will play at second-seeded Eastview (18-6-2) in the semifinals Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
Top-seeded Apple Valley (20-6) is taking on fourth-seeded Eagan (13-11-2) in the other semifinal contest at 5 p.m. The winners meet in the title game Feb. 12 at Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights at 7 p.m.
For complete section brackets, go to mshsl.org.
Burnsville ended the regular season Feb. 1 with a 3-1 victory over Lakeville North. The Blaze finished 10-6-2 in the South Suburban Conference, which tied the team for third place.
In the playoff win, Burnsville struck first when sophomore Sami Bowlby scored 8:46 into the second period, her team-leading 17th goal of the year.
Junior Allie Urlaub put the Blaze up 2-0 with a goal 6:09 into the final period. Senior Avery Sawchuk and junior Hannah Benfer had the assists.
The Panthers answered that goal 1:20 later, but could not get the equalizer down the stretch.
Burnsville's last section title came in 2014 when it beat Eastview 7-4 in the final.
This year's Class AA state tournament is set for Feb. 20-22 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Edina is the defending champion.
Burnsville has made the state field six times in program history. Its best finish was its first appearance in 1996, when it took second. The team also qualified in 1999, 2002, 2007 and 2010.