Zella Lucas caped off her career on the medal stand for the Prior Lake girls swimming team.
The senior was part of two relays that finished in the top seven, and she was top seven in both of her individual events at the Class AA state meet Nov. 18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Prior Lake ended up seventh in the state team standings with 101 points. Edina won the the title (260), six points better than runner-up Minnetonka. Wayzata ended up third (219.5), followed by Stillwater (177.5), Shakopee (136) and Lakeville North (112).
Rounding out the top 10 were Moorhead (96), Chanhassen (94) and Sartell-St. Stephen (81.5).
For the second straight year, Section 2AA had five teams in the top 10 at state — Edina, Minnetonka, Shakopee, Prior Lake and Chanhassen. Last year, there was six teams, those same five along with Eden Prairie.
Prior Lake was eighth in the state team standings last year. There was no 2020 state meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lakers finished 14th at state in 2019, and finished in the top 10 four straight years from 2015 to 2018 with a program-best sixth-place finish in 2017.
Prior Lake was hoping for a top-five finish this fall, but with only two relays at state that became a tough task since relay points are worth double the points in individual events. The Lakers’ 400 freestyle relay was disqualified in the Section 2AA finals.
Prior Lake’s 200 freestyle team of sophomores Ivy Solt and Alex Peterson, junior Halle Nelson and Lucas ended up sixth with a time of 1:37.69. The 200 medley team of Peterson, Solt, Lucas and sophomore Natalie Kuboushek finished seventh (1:49.92).
Solt had the Lakers’ highest individual finish. She ended up fourth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:52.62. She was also ninth in the 500 freestyle (5:01.87).
Lucas ended up fifth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.89 and took sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:07.34).
In the prelims Nov. 17, Peterson ended up 17th in the 50 freestyle for the Lakers with a time of 24.40. The top 16 swimmers advance to the finals with the top eight making the championship heat.
Peterson was .12 behind the 16th-place finisher.
Nelson also fell short of the consolation finals taking 18th in the 100 freestyle prelims with a time of 53.65. She was .22 behind the 16th-place finisher.
Junior Anna Cundiff competed in diving for Prior Lake. She ended up 21st with a six-dive score of 154.85.
In the team standings, Shakopee ended up the highest finishing South Suburban Conference school, followed by Lakeville North and Prior Lake.
Other SSC team finishes included Rosemount (13th, 57 points), Apple Valley and Lakeville South (T26th, 18), Farmington (28th, 17), Eastview (T34th, 6) and Burnsville (T36th, 5).
During the regular season, Prior Lake won a fifth straight SSC title, going 9-0 in league duals. The Lakers will go into next fall having won 45 straight conference duals.
The last time Prior Lake lost in league waters was in its final dual of the 2017 campaign, falling 95-91 to Rosemount.