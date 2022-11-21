Zella Lucas caped off her career on the medal stand for the Prior Lake girls swimming team.

The senior was part of two relays that finished in the top seven, and she was top seven in both of her individual events at the Class AA state meet Nov. 18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events