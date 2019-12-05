The Burnsville dance team ended up in fifth place in the first South Suburban high-kick meet Dec. 3 in Apple Valley.
The Blazettes ended up with 14 ranking points, the same as Lakeville South, but lost the tiebreaker.
Eastview won the title (3), followed by Prior Lake (6) and Lakeville North (9). Farmington ended up sixth (16.5) ahead of Shakopee (21), Eagan (24) and Rosemount (27).
Burnsville finished fifth in the first conference jazz meet Nov. 26. The second league jazz meet is set for Dec. 10 on the Blazettes' home floor, while the final kick competition is Dec. 17 at Lakeville North. Both start at 7 p.m.
The SSC Championships are set for Dec. 21 at Eastview starting at 11 a.m. Both dances will be performed.
The Blazettes will compete in two invitationals after the New Year to get them ready for the Section 1AAA meet Feb. 8 at Bloomington Kennedy. The team is in the Anoka invite Jan. 11 and the Farmington invite Jan. 30.