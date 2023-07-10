The Minnesota Vikings will provide USA Football Youth Coach Certifications for more than 1,200 Minnesota youth football coaches in 2023.
Their generosity will benefit local communities, youth football organizations and young athletes across the area.
The Vikings and USA Football, a non-profit that serves as the sport's U.S. governing body and a Recognized Sport Organization of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, prioritize providing young athletes and their families with healthy, positive experiences through football.
Minnesota youth football coaches whose leagues enroll with USA Football are eligible to receive Youth Coach Certification at no charge thanks to the Vikings’ contribution. Enrollment (usafootball.com/programs/enrollment) with USA Football is free and open for all youth football organizations.
Accredited by the United States Center for Coaching Excellence's, USA Football’s Youth Coach Certification provides coaches with evidence-based knowledge, resources and skills to ensure they teach age-appropriate skills and take a holistic approach to both child and athlete development.
USA Football’s Youth Coach Certification encompasses the Football Development Model. Developed in partnership with medical, child development, long-term athlete development and football subject matter experts, the FDM aligns with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s long-term athlete development principles.
At its foundation, the FDM focuses on progressive skill instruction that teaches young athletes age-appropriate skills and meets them at their current stage of development.
"The Vikings consistently show their commitment to youth football players, their families and leagues across Minnesota," USA Football CEO Scott Hallebeck said in a press released on USA Football.com. "Support from the Vikings will allow dedicated coaches access to our best-in-class youth coach certification, which advances athlete safety and development through transformative coaching."
"A key initiative for the Vikings organization is to continue growing the game of football while teaching children the right way to play the game and showcasing the benefits of team sports," Vikings Vice President of Social Impact Brett Taber said in the press release. "We are honored to partner with USA Football to assist the youth coaches as they obtain their certification and the necessary curriculum and support they need to be exceptional teachers for the kids under their care."
Since USA Football began certifying coaches, one million coach certifications have been completed by dedicated coaches in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and 15 foreign countries across six continents.