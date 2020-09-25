The Burnsville girls tennis team had a breakthrough season last year, and the success has continued this fall.
The Blaze finished 8-1 in the South Suburban Conference, the program's best-ever record since the league debuted in 2010. Burnsville's only loss was 4-3 to No. 8-ranked Eastview back on Aug. 25.
The Lightning won the league title with a 9-0 mark.
"Eastview is a top-five team in the state with the second best singles lineup to Minnetonka," Blaze coach Ryan Haddorff said. "We swept the doubles and had one three-set match in singles. Hopefully, we will see them again."
This is not been a normal season due to COVID-19. The Blaze didn't get to play any non-league squads in the regular season. There will be postseason play starting Oct. 5, including a state tourney. Full details have not been released yet.
Eastview was in Section 6AA with Burnsville last year, along with defending Class 2A state champion Edina. The Hornets have won 21 of the last 22 state team titles.
Last year, Burnsville finished 7-2 in the SSC and had a program-best 15 wins (15-6 overall). The team lost to Edina in the Section 6AA semifinals.
Back from last year's squad are seniors Brooke Haddorff, Mara McMahon, Morgan Krumwiede, Hannah Lake, Ruby Pozorski and Maria Widen, junior Sami Bowlby and ninth-graders Addie Bowlby and Ashley King. Junior Savannah Islam and sophomore Shawna Bruha has also played some varsity matches.
Haddorff and Sami Bowlby have given the Blaze two strong players at the top of its singles lineup. Krumwiede and Lake have been the top doubles tandem.
"Depth used to be a weakness for Burnsville tennis, and now it's a strength," Haddorff said. "These girls are phenomenal athletes who work hard in practice. This is the third year these nine (returning varsity) players have been together. That experience is important and the confidence is very high in all spots in the lineup."
"This is the most talented team in school history," Haddorff added. "We were looking forward to playing traditional powerhouses like Wayzata, Rochester Mayo and Edina this fall. However, the SSC has many tough teams too."
One of the biggest reasons for the Blaze's sudden rise on the courts is its many multi-sport athletes. The entire starting lineup from the Burnsville girls basketball team is on the team, as well as three players from Burnsville's Section 3AA champion girls hockey squad from last winter.
There are also spring lacrosse and badminton players on the team.
"Collectively, these girls played more tennis this summer with other sports shut down for a while (due to the pandemic)," Haddorff said. "With the reduction in the match schedule, we have more practice time. The extra practice time has really allowed us time to work on specific parts of their game to accelerate the improvement."
Burnsville has never made state as a team in program history. The Blaze has won two individual state titles.
The last time Burnsville had a singles player or doubles team compete at state was in 2007. Niltooli Wilkins won the Class AA state singles title that year. She was runner-up the year before. Judy Wang also won a state singles title for the Blaze in 1997.
Last fall, Haddorff and Sami Bowlby got all the way to the section doubles final before falling to a team from Edina. Haddorff and Bowlby were denied a state berth, losing in three sets to a team from Benilde-St. Margaret's in the match for true second.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no section or state singles and doubles tournaments this fall, only team play.