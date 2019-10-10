The Burnsville girls tennis team couldn’t pull off the major upset in the Section 6AA semifinals.
The fourth-seeded Blaze had to get past perennial power Edina Oct. 8 for a shot at making the Class AA state field. But there’s a reason why the Hornets have won 21 of the last 22 state crowns.
They are pretty good and they beat Burnsville 7-0.
The Blaze went into the match with a 7-0 home win over 13th-seeded DeLaSalle in the first round of section play Oct. 3 and a 5-2 victory over fifth-seeded Hopkins the next day.
Burnsville finished the season with a program-best 15 wins (15-6 overall), including a 7-2 mark in the South Suburban Conference.
The Section 6AA singles and doubles tournaments starts Oct. 14 and ends Oct. 15 with the semifinals and the title match at Lifetime Fitness in Bloomington.
Junior Brooke Haddorff and sophomore Sami Bowlby are seeded No. 3 doubles, while juniors Morgan Krumwiede and Hannah Lake are seeded No. 8.
This year’s Class AA state team tournament is Oct. 22-23 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The state singles and doubles tourneys are the next two days.
The last time Burnsville had a singles player or doubles team compete at state was in 2007.
Niltooli Wilkins won the Class AA state singles title for Burnsville in 2007. She was runner-up the year before. Judy Wang also won a state singles title for the Blaze in 1997.
In the win over DeLaSalle, Burnsville lost only three total games in the seven matches.
Winning in singles were Bowlby at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), Haddorff at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0), junior Mara McMahon at No. 3 (6-1, 6-1) and eighth-grader Addie Bowlby at No. 4 (6-0, 6-0).
Doubles wins went to Lake and Krumwiede at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), juniors Ruby Pozorski and Maria Widen at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) and senior Avery Sawchuk and eighth-grader Ashley King at No. 3 (6-0, 6-1).
Against Hopkins, Burnsville swept all four singles matches in straight sets. Sami Bowlby won at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), followed by Haddorff at No. 2 (6-1, 6-0), McMahon at No. 3 (6-2, 6-1) and Addie Bowlby at No. 4 (6-3, 6-0).
Pozorski and Widen won at No. 2 doubles for the Blaze (2-6, 7-5, 10-4).