The Burnsville girls tennis team continues to make bigger strides.
The Blaze earned a 4-3 win at Shakopee Aug. 27 to improve to 2-1 in the South Suburban Conference and also scored a 6-1 home win over LeSueur-Henderson Aug. 29 in non-league play to improve to 6-3 overall.
Burnsville also went 2-0 in its own triangular Aug. 24, earning a 7-0 victory over South St. Paul and a beating St. Louis Park 6-1.
“The Shakopee players are well-coached and compete hard,” Burnsville coach Ryan Haddorff said. “This is a nice conference victory.”
In beating Shakopee, Burnsville won three of four in singles. Eighth-grader Addie Bowlby picked up the Blaze’s fourth point with a victory at No. 4 singles (6-4, 7-5).
Sophomore Sami Bowlby won at the top singles spot (6-2, 6-1), and junior Brooke Haddorff won in straight sets at No. 2 (6-1, 6-0). In doubles, juniors Morgan Krumweide and Hannah Lake were victorious at the top spot (6-1, 6-4).
Burnsville didn’t lose a set in its easy victory over South St. Paul.
Singles wins went to Sami Bowlby at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), Haddorff at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0), junior Ruby Pozorski at No. 3 (6-3, 6-2) and eighth-grader Ashley King at No. 4 (6-4, 6-4).
Winning in doubles were Krumwiede and junior Mara McMahon at No. 1 (6-2, 6-4), Addie Bowlby and Lake at No. 2 (6-4, 6-2) and senior Avery Sawchuk and ninth-grader Molly Halvorson at No. 3 (6-3, 6-2).
Against St. Louis Park, a Section 6AA foe, Burnsville swept all three doubles matches, with Krumwiede and Lake winning three sets at the top spot (6-7, 7-5, 10-5). Pozorski and junior Maria Widen rolled at No. 2 (6-2, 6-2) and King and senior Hana Handzija won at No. 3 (7-6, 6-1).
Singles wins went to Sami Bowlby at No. 2 (6-4, 6-0), McMahon at No. 3 (6-3, 6-2) and Addie Bowlby at No. 4 (6-1, 6-0).
Against LeSueur-Henderson, the Blaze didn't lost a set in singles play. Winning were Haddorff at No. 1 (6-4, 6-2), McMahon at No. 2 (6-1, 6-3), Pozorski at No. 3 (6-0, 7-6) and King at No. 4 (6-0, 6-1).
Doubles victories went to Krumwiede and Lake at No. 1 (7-5, 4-6, 7-6) and Widen and Halvorson at No. 2 (7-5, 7-6) and
Burnsville is back in SSC action Sept. 5 at Rosemount before returning home Sept. 6 to take on East Ridge. Both matches start at 3:30 p.m.