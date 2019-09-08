Addie Bowlby
Addie Bowlby won at No. 3 singles for Burnsville in a 5-2 home win over East Ridge Sept. 6.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Burnsville girls tennis team dominated in doubles to earn its third South Suburban Conference win.

The Blaze swept all three doubles matches in straight sets Sept. 5 in a 7-0 win at Rosemount. Burnsville followed with a 5-2 non-league victory versus East Ridge Sept. 6.

"We experimented with different lineups, which gave some girls opportunities to expand their game," Blaze coach Ryan Haddorff said of the back-to-back wins. "We have a tough stretch of conference matches upcoming, but the girls practice hard and will be ready."

Burnsville (8-3 overall, 3-1 in the SSC) is at No. 6-ranked Lakeville North Sept. 10 and home to Eagan Sept. 12 in league matches 3:30 p.m. The Blaze are at Prior Lake in SSC play Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.

In the win over Rosemount, Burnsville won two of four singles matches in three sets. Junior Brooke Haddorff won at the No. 1 spot (2-6, 6-2, 6-1), while junior Ruby Pozorski did the same at No. 4 (4-6, 6-3, 1-0).

Junior Mara McMahon (6-2, 6-1) and eighth-grader Addie Bowlby (6-3, 6-0) rolled to straight-set wins at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively.

In doubles, winning for Burnsville were sophomore Sami Bowbly and junior Maria Widen at No. 1 (6-0, 6-1), junior Morgan Krumwiede and eighth-grader Ashley King at No. 2 (6-0, 6-4) and junior Hannah Lake and senior Hana Handzija at No. 3 (6-3, 6-1).

In beating East Ridge, the Blaze claimed three of four singles matches. Sami Bowlby won at the top spot (6-1, 6-1), followed by McMahon at No. 2 (6-2, 6-2) and Addie Bowlby at No. 3 (6-0, 6-3).

Haddorff and Krumwiede won at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-1), while ninth-grader Molly Halvorson and Widen were winners at No. 3 (6-1, 6-3).

