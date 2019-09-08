The Burnsville girls tennis team dominated in doubles to earn its third South Suburban Conference win.
The Blaze swept all three doubles matches in straight sets Sept. 5 in a 7-0 win at Rosemount. Burnsville followed with a 5-2 non-league victory versus East Ridge Sept. 6.
"We experimented with different lineups, which gave some girls opportunities to expand their game," Blaze coach Ryan Haddorff said of the back-to-back wins. "We have a tough stretch of conference matches upcoming, but the girls practice hard and will be ready."
Burnsville (8-3 overall, 3-1 in the SSC) is at No. 6-ranked Lakeville North Sept. 10 and home to Eagan Sept. 12 in league matches 3:30 p.m. The Blaze are at Prior Lake in SSC play Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.
In the win over Rosemount, Burnsville won two of four singles matches in three sets. Junior Brooke Haddorff won at the No. 1 spot (2-6, 6-2, 6-1), while junior Ruby Pozorski did the same at No. 4 (4-6, 6-3, 1-0).
Junior Mara McMahon (6-2, 6-1) and eighth-grader Addie Bowlby (6-3, 6-0) rolled to straight-set wins at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively.
In doubles, winning for Burnsville were sophomore Sami Bowbly and junior Maria Widen at No. 1 (6-0, 6-1), junior Morgan Krumwiede and eighth-grader Ashley King at No. 2 (6-0, 6-4) and junior Hannah Lake and senior Hana Handzija at No. 3 (6-3, 6-1).
In beating East Ridge, the Blaze claimed three of four singles matches. Sami Bowlby won at the top spot (6-1, 6-1), followed by McMahon at No. 2 (6-2, 6-2) and Addie Bowlby at No. 3 (6-0, 6-3).
Haddorff and Krumwiede won at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-1), while ninth-grader Molly Halvorson and Widen were winners at No. 3 (6-1, 6-3).