The Prior Lake girls hockey team broke through for its first win of the season.
Three unanswered goals in the third period lifted the Lakers to a 4-3 home win over New Prague Nov. 29 in the first round of Prior Lake's own Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Lakers were denied the title in the championship game Nov. 30, falling 4-2 to Chaska/Chanhassen.
Prior Lake (1-6 overall, 0-4 in the South Suburban Conference) snapped a five-game losing skid to start the season with the win over New Prague. Ninth-grader Nina Winter scored the game-winner with 48 seconds left to play.
Ninth-grader Brooke Holmes tied the game with a goal with 2:14 remaining. Senior Paige Pavlish scored at the 10:27 mark of the third period to pull the Lakers to within a goal.
Ninth-grader Ava Guillemette tallied in the first period for Prior Lake.
Ninth-grader Lula Swanson finished with two assists for Prior Lake, while Winter, Guillemette, sophomores Adrie Zollman and Lindsey Grove and senior Kya Ochsendorf each had one.
Senior Bri Elbon started in goal and made seven saves. Olivia Hansen also played in net and stopped all three shots she faced.
In the loss to Chaska/Chanhassen, Prior Lake trailed 3-1 after the first period and tried to come back. Guillemette scored in the second period for the Lakers to pull her team to within a goal.
But Prior Lake couldn't get the equalizer in the final period, while the StormHawks tallied an empty-net goal with a 1:01 left to play.
Grove scored in the first period for the Lakers. Swanson, Pavlish Ochsendorf and sophomore Ryane Kearns each had assists.
Elbon started in goal, before giving away to Hansen who stopped all 12 shots she faced in her 40 minutes in goal.
Prior Lake is back on the ice Dec. 3 at home versus Farmington in SSC play at 7 p.m.