Erik Leafblad has a big job ahead of him taking over as the Burnsville boys basketball coach.
The Blaze has struggled in its two seasons under former coach Jonte Flowers, finishing with a 3-22 overall mark last year, including a 2-16 in the South Suburban Conference.
The three wins last winter were three more than Burnsville had in the shortened COVID-19 campaign in 2020-21 when the team finished 0-19.
"We have spent a lot of our offseason talking about building a culture of trust," Leafblad said. "Our biggest hope this season is to lay the foundational pieces toward sustained development and success as a program overall.
"We believe we are poised to compete in a very strong conference if we can gel and play together," Leafblad added. "We have a unique mix of experience and youth for more depth than we have had in recent years, which has made for a much more competitive offseason. Our biggest hope is to see our guys play hard with and for each other, and enjoy the season together."
This is Leafblad's first time as a head coach. He's been a varsity assistant for the Blaze and assumed the head position when Flowers moved to Marshall, Minnesota.
Leafblad also played Division III basketball in the early 2000s at Bethel University in Arden Hills.
Trying to rebuild in the SSC is not easy. The league has three teams ranked in the Class 4A preseason poll — No. 2 Lakeville North, No. 5 Eastview and No. 8 Lakeville South.
Over the last 12 seasons, Burnsville has a 45-172 record in conference play. The team has lost in the section quarterfinals the last three years.
The Blaze made it to the Section 3AAAA title game in 2019, but lost to Eastview. The program's last section crown came in 2008, and it also made the state field in 2004 where it lost to Chaska in the title game.
Leafblad returns its top-two scorers from last year in seniors Khalif Bettis and Henry Saykeo. Bettis led the team at 19.8 points per game, while Saykeo averaged 12.6.
Senior Raymond Belton and juniors Jeremy Sherlock and Henry Buchanan also got varsity minutes last year.
Senior JT Thornton and junior Graydon Isebrand also figure into the mix, while juniors Eli Johnson and Ian Mokandu and sophomores Charlie Pettis and Soren Leafblad will provide depth on the bench.
"Our biggest strength is our experience," Leafblad said. "Our entire starting five has been through the rigors of basketball in the SSC for multiple seasons. They will help our younger guys learn what it takes to sustain competitive excellence as they go through it for the first time.
"We have good size with Buchanan in the middle at seven-foot, and Bettis has proven he can score at a high level," Leafblad added. "We can be dangerous offensively with multiple weapons, and we could also be a very good defensive team if we are locked in at both ends of the court."
Burnsville will open the SSC season Dec. 20 at Eastview. The Lightning are also the defending Section 3AAAA champs.
Bloomington Jefferson is also a ranked section squad at No. 10. Apple Valley, Park, Rosemount, Eagan and Hastings are also in the field.