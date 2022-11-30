Khalif Bettis

Senior Khalif Bettis led Burnsville in scoring last season at 19.8 points per game.

 Photo by Kara Chudecke

Erik Leafblad has a big job ahead of him taking over as the Burnsville boys basketball coach.

The Blaze has struggled in its two seasons under former coach Jonte Flowers, finishing with a 3-22 overall mark last year, including a 2-16 in the South Suburban Conference.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events