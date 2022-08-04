The 62nd training camp for the Minnesota Vikings is underway at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.
Can new Head Coach Kevin O’Connell deliver the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl title?
Did new General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah make all the right moves in the offseason and in the draft to put the Vikings into position to contend for a championship?
Is Kirk Cousins the quarterback to lead the team to the promised land? Can Dalvin Cook the league in rushing? Has the the defense improved? It was ranked No. 30 last year in yards allowed per game and 24th in points allowed.
When Adofo-Mensah met the media on the first day of camp, he said that he felt good about the roster and was confident the Vikings will be contenders.
What’s the reason for the optimism?
“Just a lot of detail we went into, honestly, when we started this process,” he told the media on vikings.com. “Just evaluating the team — there was a good team that played last year. … So I think this team had a good baseline to start. We tried, on the margins, to correct some key things that could happen. Small things that could have a bigger impact.
“Ultimately, we love our draft class. We love the people we brought in,” he added. “We love the mindset and the character of all those people. And we’re excited to see where we’re at.”
O’Connell, who was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams last year, helping the team to the Super Bowl title, will look to bring a lot of energy to his first time leading a training camp.
“The way my mind works: I’m moving a thousand miles an hour, on to the next – whether it’s a team setting, an offense setting, just with our coaching staff or anyone around the building,” O’Connell told the media. “It’s just constantly. I’ve clicked into gear, and I’m ready to roll.”
As a Vikings fan, you can see how training camp unfolds for O’Connell’s team in person at the team’s 277-square-foot facility in Eagan that opened in March 2018. There are 14 practices open to the public.
Minnesota will have nine padded practices and five unpadded sessions. Four unpadded practices will be free to the public, while eight padded sessions will be free for kids 17 and younger and $5 for adults.
There are also two “premier practices” available at $10 for adults, $5 for children 17 and younger and free for children under 36 inches tall.
The team will also have joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers Aug. 17-18, which will lead up to the two team’s Week 2 preseason matchup Aug. 20 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The Vikings will have 11 padded practices before their first preseason game, which is Aug. 14 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Season ticket members will receive priority access to reserve tickets. Fans must reserve general admission digital tickets in advance for all open practices. Capacity for the night practice Aug. 8 at TCO Stadium is 7,000.
Fan appreciation practices are set for Aug. 7, 12 and 16.