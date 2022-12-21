It's a new beginning for the Burnsville girls basketball program.
David Shaw has taken over the program from Maurice Hodges, who left to be the head coach at Prior Lake. Hodges spent five seasons leading the Blaze, where he had a 48-72 overall record, including 6-18 last season.
Shaw inherits a team that has just one senior on the roster in Shawna Bruha, who will play Division II next year at Minot State University.
Bruha was the only Blaze to average in double figures last season, leading the team at 12.4 points per game.
Burnsville has started a little slow winning just two of its first seven games. The Blaze opened the season with a 53-41 road victory over Park Dec. 1 behind 16 points from junior Madison Malecha.
In the South Suburban Conference opener Dec. 12, Bruha and junior Ashley King scored 11 and 10 points, respectively in an 81-35 home win over Apple Valley.
Burnsville dropped its next two leagues at home — 68-38 to No. 10-ranked Lakeville South Dec. 16 and 62-59 to Eastview Dec. 20.
Bruha led the the Blaze with 16 points against Lakeville South. Against Eastview, Bruha had 18 points while King and junior O'Ciana Johnson were also in double figures with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
Burnsville had had just one winning season in the last 11 years. That was in 2020 when the team finished 16-11.
The Blaze has also lost in the Section 3AAAA quarterfinals in seven of the last 10 years, including 61-41 to Eagan last year.
Rosemount is the defending section champion, and the only team ranked in the eight-team field at No. 7. Eagan, Park, Apple Valley, Eastivew, Hastings and Bloomington are also in the field.
Section quarterfinal play starts March 1 with the semifinals March 4. The title game will be March 9.