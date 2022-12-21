Blaze captains

Junior Ashley King (left) and senior Shawna Bruha are the captains for Burnsville this season.

It's a new beginning for the Burnsville girls basketball program.

David Shaw has taken over the program from Maurice Hodges, who left to be the head coach at Prior Lake. Hodges spent five seasons leading the Blaze, where he had a 48-72 overall record, including 6-18 last season.

