The Burnsville boys tennis team has some talent back this spring, along with a new coach.
Olivia Paradise has taken over the program from Ryan Haddorff, who stepped down after last season after the Blaze sent a doubles team to the Class AA state competition.
Senior Henry Peterson was one half of that doubles tandem. He and then-senior Tyler Haddorff won the state consolation title.
Peterson has played No. 1 singles for Burnsville in the team's first four matches this spring. The Blaze is off to a 1-3 start under Paradise with its lone victory a 6-1 triumph over Farmington in a South Suburban Conference match April 18.
Burnsville's first four matches were all conference ones, including a 4-3 loss to Rosemount April 11 and a pair of 7-0 defeats to Eagan April 13 and No. 10-ranked Lakeville North April 25.
Not only is Paradise in her first season coaching the Blaze, a week ago she just finished in her final season of Division I tennis at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.
Last fall, Paradise completed her first season as head coach of the DeLaSalle High School girls team.
Paradise was standout player at Mahtomedi High School, graduating in 2018. And she also is the granddaughter of the late Herb Brooks, the legendary coach of the gold-medal winning 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team.
Paradise inherits a Burnsville squad that has some experience back from last spring in Peterson, along with junior Noah Steinhouse and senior Will Henry.
In the win over Farmington, Peterson won at No. 1 singles (7-5, 6-2), while Steinhouse rolled at No. 2 (6-1, 6-2). Sophomore Grant Blackburn won at the third spot (6-1, 6-3), while junior Wesley Krueger rolled at No. 4 (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles, wins for the Blaze went to Henry and ninth grader Elliot Malecha at No. 1 (6-0, 6-4) and junior Aditya Shoor and sophomore Kenneth Lungay at No. 3 (6-1, 6-1).
Against Rosemount, wins for Burnsville went to Peterson at No. 1 singles (6-3, 6-1) and Steinhouse at No. 2 (6-1, 4-6, 6-4), while Henry and Blackburn won at No. 1 doubles (6-4, 6-2).
Burnsville's final SSC match is May 9 versus Shakopee. The Section 6AA team tournament starts May 16 with the title match May 23.
The section singles and doubles tourneys start May 24 and end May 30 with the finals.
This year's Class AA state tourney is June 6-9 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tourney is the first two days, followed by the singled and doubles tourneys.
Orono is the defending champion, beating Edina 4-3 in last year’s title match.
Edina is the team to beat in Section 6AA. The Hornets are ranked No. 1 in the state, while Minneapolis Washburn is also ranked from the section at No. 7.
Other teams in the field include Benilde-St. Margaret's, Apple Valley, Blake, Bloomington Jefferson and Kennedy, Eastview, Hopkins, Minneapolis South and Southwest, Richfield and St. Louis Park.