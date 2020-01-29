The playoffs are next for the Prior Lake girls hockey team.
The Lakers lost 5-2 at home to both Burnsville Jan. 25 and Eagan Jan. 28 in South Suburban Conference play. Prior Lake is at Hopkins/Park Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. and will end the regular season Feb. 1 in league action at Eastview at 2 p.m.
Section 2AA brackets come out Feb. 2, and the Lakers (2-21 overall, 1-16 in the SSC) will likely get the No. 7 or 8 seed. Quarterfinal play starts Feb. 7. The semifinals are Feb. 11, and the title game is Feb. 14 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
Brackets can be found at mshsl.org.
In the loss to Eagan, Prior Lake led 2-0 after the first period on goals from ninth-grader Ava Guillemette and senior Paige Pavlish. Junior Cayla Collins and sophomore Lindsey Grove had assists.
Eagan scored twice in the second period and three times in the final frame. Senior Bri Elbon made 40 saves in goal.
Elbon had 25 stops versus Burnsville.
Pavlish and sophomore Halle Hallberg had the Lakers' goals. Collins, senior Kya Ochsendorf and ninth-grader Brooke Holmes each had an assist.