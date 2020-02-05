The Section 2AA meet is next for the Burnsville boys swimming team.
The Blaze finished 0-9 in South Suburban Conference duals with an 89-60 loss versus Lakeville South Feb. 4 and a 90-68 loss at No. 10-ranked Prior Lake Jan. 31.
The Section 2AA meet is at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska, which starts Feb. 19 with the prelims and ends Feb. 21 with the finals. Diving is Feb. 20.
In the loss to Prior Lake, sophomore Samuel Edwards won the 200 freestyle with a time of 59.20 and was second in the 100 freestyle (53.75). Junior Dillon Hall won diving (193.80 points), while sophomore Mathias Wong was second in the 100 butterfly (57.86).
Wong, Edward, senior Nathan Andersen and junior Carlos Hernandez won the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.82).
Against Lakeville South, Hall won diving (210.80), as did Edwards in the 100 freestyle (53.30). Edwards, Wong, Andersen and Hernandez claimed the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.11).
Wong was runner-up in the 200 individual medley (2:20.17) and the 100 freestyle (54.22)