Who will emerge for the Burnsville Alpine ski teams this winter?
Forrest Bowman graduated last year and was a three-time state qualifier for the Blaze, a co-operative program with Shakopee.
The Blaze was on the slopes for the first time this season Dec. 15 in a competition at Buck Hill in Burnsville. Only five skiers competed for the girls squad, and just four for the boys team.
The girls team ended up fifth in the team standings with 163 points. Prior Lake won the title (259), followed by Lakeville South (245), Apple Valley/Rosemount (233), Eagan (203), Lakeville North (148) and Eastview (92).
On the boys side, Lakeville North claimed the crown (364.5), followed by Lakeville South (316), Eastview (312), Prior Lake (266.5), Apple Valley/Rosemount (254), Eagan (210) and Burnsville/Shakopee (82).
Junior Carissa Chow led the Blaze girls team taking 14th overall with a combined time of 60.25 on her two runs.
Junior Amanda Currie was 15th (60.30) for the girls, followed by senior Hailey Peterson in 16th (63.37), junior Reyna Wick in 22nd (68.04) and seventh grader Allie Shaw in 40th (81.94).
For the Blaze boys, senior Bruen Drum led the way taking ninth overall with a time of 62.6. Senior Alex Christian ended up 42nd (76.71), followed by junior Aban Hasan in 62nd and ninth grader Cash Achenbach in 67th.
This year's Section 6 race will be Feb. 7 at Buck Hill. The top two teams make the state field, along with the top 10 individuals not on the advancing squads.
The Blaze boys were seventh in the section team standings last year, while the girls were 12th.
The state race will be Feb. 14 at its annual, Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
